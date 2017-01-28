Indie titles Antihero, Let Them Come and Sundown are coming to the PC Gamer Weekender

We’re delighted to confirm the following three games will be playable throughout the PC Gamer Weekender in a few weeks.

First, Antihero. In this 4x strategy game you take on the task of running a thieves’ guild. It has towns like ‘Salty Nonce’ in it, so we’re already slightly in love, and you can be too after playing it during the event.

Next up, Let Them Come. This game gives you—the last survivor—the task of mowing down hordes of enemies as you make your glorious last stand. Gorgeous and more tactical than it might first seem, this is a great one to try out at the Weekender.

Third in our list is Sundown. In this top-down shooter every map is completely covered in darkness, and every player shares the same view of the screen. You can sneak up on opponents, but as soon as you shoot, you’re revealed. It’s a clever design and is sure to be well-received through the weekend.

All these games and many more will be available to play at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.