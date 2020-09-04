Immortals Fenyx Rising release date leaks ahead of next week's reveal

Earlier this week Ubisoft announced a September 10 "full reveal" for Immortals Fenyx Rising, the action adventure game formerly known as Gods & Monsters. But thanks to an apparent leak on the Microsoft Store (via Wario64), the game's release window is out in the open, as are a handful of colorful screenshots.

At the time of writing I can no longer access that Microsoft Store page, but the leak looks legit and the source is sound. Immortals Fenyx Rising is tipped for a December 3 release on Xbox One (and presumably also PC).

The description provides some hints about how it'll play. Fenyx is the protagonist, and she'll "wield the powers of the gods like Achilles' sword and Daidalos' wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles." You'll get to battle mythological beasts, including Medusa and Cyclops, both "in the air and on the ground" (that's the kind of advantage you get when you're a "winged demigod").

It's an open world game with "seven unique regions" inspired by the gods, and there appears to be a fair bit of choice when it comes to weaponry: there are self-guided arrows, telekinesis "and more."

The leak looks real, but we'll probably have all these details officially confirmed next week during the next Ubisoft Forward. In the meantime, here are the screenshots that accompanied the listing.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)