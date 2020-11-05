Hug it out with this cuddly Skyrim mod

Rough day? I hear ya. Stressed out? Me too.

Need a hug? Bring it in.

Hugs are nice, and according to a scientific study someone once paraphrased to me while I half-listened, they're even beneficial to your health, probably. You should get a hug right now if you can from a friend, loved one, pet, stuffed animal, or agreeable fellow public transit passenger.

And your videogame characters should get some hugs too. Thanks to a nice little mod made by WhiteWolf424242 called "I'm Glad You're Here," you can now give hugs to your followers, your spouse, and any adopted kids you might have in Skyrim.

The mod brings up a new conversation option, depending on your relationship to the character you're trying to get your hug on with. For a follower, it's along the lines of "Hey, I'm glad we're friends!" and for a spouse or an adopted child it's an "I hope you know I love you" kinda thing. Very sweet! And the best thing about giving a Skyrim hug is you get one back.

I installed the mod and booted up Skyrim to test it, where I unfortunately found that nearly all of my old saves were missing, so I couldn't use my longtime Orc (Braul) to hug his longtime wife (Mjoll). But I had another character saved, and unmarried, so I dashed to Whiterun, grabbed Lydia, and hauled her to Riften for some quickie nuptials followed by a series of comfy hugs.

Feels good, man. The mod works in first and third person, and will increase the chances you'll think of your followers as more than just arrow-fodder or a walking inventory. Grab it here at Nexus Mods.

Thanks, PCGamesN.