Hitman, Limbo, Inside going cheap in Steam's 'Games From Denmark' sale

Reading from this post's headline alone, Steam's 'Games From Denmark' sale discounts some pretty impressive games. Reading from the full list of special offers running now through Friday at 10am PST/6pm BST unearths even more gems worth your time.

Because besides IO Interactive's Hitman Game of the Year Edition (£22.48/$31.30), and Playdead's Limbo (£1.39/$1.99) and Inside (£7.49/$9.99)—which we scored 84, 92 and 74 respectively at launch—the likes of Bedtime Digital Games' Figment (£8.99/$11.99), Gears for Breakfast's A Hat in Time (£16.09/$20.99), and House on Fire's The Silent Age (£0.69/$0.99) are all subjects of the sale.

Likewise, Ultra Ultra's wonderful Echo is worth a gander at £12.72/$16.74, as is Carlson Games' 140 for £1.35/$1.69. If you fancy (re)discovering the Bald Butcher's murderous past, know that Hitman 2 and Absolution also have 75 percent discounts, coming in at £1.24/$1.74 and £3.74/$4.99.

Check out Steam's Games From Denmark sale in full over here—which again runs now through Friday, April 27.