Here's the first image of AMD's Big Navi GPU, and yep, it's big

Ahead of its October 28 reveal, AMD has released the first image of its forthcoming Radeon RX 6000 series GPU. As the image above seems to demonstrate, it boasts the alias 'Big Navi' for a reason: because it's big, you see.

As is increasingly common, AMD is wielding Fortnite as a promotional tool for Big Navi. At least, you can go and check out a model of the GPU on its own Fortnite Creative Island—8651-9841-1639 is the code.

AMD announced a date for its big Radeon RX 6000 series keynote earlier this week, where it will talk about its "deep collaboration with game developers and ecosystem partners," among other things. Also in October is a showcase of the forthcoming Zen 3 Ryzen desktop CPUs.