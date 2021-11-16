Popular

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice now has ray tracing and DLSS support

By

The free update is available now, and also adds accessibility options.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Four years after launch, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice just got a substantial update on PC, adding a bunch of graphical flourishes to bring it up to speed with the times. That means it now has DirectX ray tracing, "updated materials, particles [and] level of detail," as well as support for both Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR upscaling tech. 

The ray tracing focuses on reflections and shadows: there are 'low', 'medium', and 'high' presets for reflections, while shadows will only work if you've got ray tracing set to 'high'. The implementation is on the DirectX level, so it'll work on both AMD and Nvidia cards.

The graphical upgrades are welcome, but there's a range of new accessibility options too. You can now remap controls on both keyboard and controller, there are colour blindness presets, and support for resizing in-game fonts has also been added.

Hellblade was a decent singleplayer romp when it launched in 2017. "Hellblade could benefit from more exploration and enemy variety," Leif wrote, "but it's a powerful portrait of the strength of will over personal demons." A sequel was announced in 2019, but still no sign of a release window for that one. 

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments