Hawken open beta to launch later today (update: it launched)

Update: The open beta is live . Fire at will.

Free-to-play mech shooter Hawken will enter open beta later today, once the developer is done "updating and double-checking" existing accounts. We're told to hang in there until it's ready. In the meantime, feel free to bombard the official site —new servers apparently had to be added to keep up with demand, and we bet web engineers really appreciate it when we encourage everyone to jam the F5 key.

The cinematic trailer above was posted today to announce the launch, so you could just put that on loop while you wait. Or, and this is probably a better idea, you could read our preview from a recent closed beta session, check Twitter for updates , and make sure your system is up to the task by checking the minimum requirements :

CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core

Memory: 3 GB RAM

Graphics Card: 512 MB Graphics Card supporting DirectX 9.0c and Shader Model 3.0

Examples: nVidia 9800 GTX or AMD HD 5670

Operating System: Windows XP or later

Hard Drive: 5 GB of free space