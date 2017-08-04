Hacked Wii U pulls double duty as a PC and console

Have you ever peered into parallel mirrors and gazed at a reflection of a refection that appears to go on forever? That's what came to mind when I read about a modder who made his Wii U console emulate a PC, which he then used to emulate a PC.

The modder, who goes by Banjo Kazooie, posted his concoction on Sudomod. You may already be familiar with his work, such as the time he posted a RetroPie Wii U mod. For this latest project, he used an Intel Compute stick with an Intel m5 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD, and a 2K LCD touch display. It also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, and can monitor battery life. There's even LED joysticks for good measure.

According to Hackaday, he loaded the modded Wii U with Windows 10 and then installed Cemu, a Wii U emulator. In doing so, he is able to use the Wii U as a handheld PC while still retaining its original functionality. It's pretty clever, though it's utility depends on what you would do with a Windows 10 handheld.

In the video below, you can see Banjo Kazooie booting into Windows 10, then firing up New Super Mario Bros. U before returning to Windows and powering down the modded Wii U.