Guardians of the Galaxy is Telltale's next game, suggests voice actors' strike leak

A document featured on the SAG-AFTRA website appears to have inadvertently revealed Guardians of the Galaxy as Telltale's forthcoming Marvel project. The information details which companies and games have failed to reach settlements amid the ongoing voice actors' strike.

As reported by ComicBookMovie.com, 'Guardians of the Galaxy—The Video Game a/k/a Blue Harvest' was listed alongside 'O'Farrell Enterprises, LLC', and although Telltale is not explicitly named, O'Farrell Enterprises also features next to The Walking Dead Season 3. The listing has since been edited to read: 'Untitled Marvel Game a/k/a Blue Harvest'—which can be viewed via this PDF. Here's how it looked before edit:

Image credit: ComicBookMovie.com

Last year, Telltale announced a partnership with Marvel, however information beyond the collaboration itself has been few and far between. Assuming SAG-AFTRA's leaked information is correct, it's perhaps worth noting the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie is due next year—which in turn could point to a release window.



We've reached out to Telltale and will update as and when we hear back.