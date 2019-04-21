Popular

GTA 6 showed up on a Rockstar artist's resume

By

With Red Dead Redemption 2 out presumably Grand Theft Auto 6 will follow, but is this confirmation?

grand theft auto v

Over on GTA Forums an eagle-eyed fan has posted a screenshot of a resume belonging to a 3D artist that listed, among other jobs, a position as a "Jr vehicle artist at Rockstar games". The description of their work? "Create vehicles matching with real world for Gta5 dlc and upcoming Gta6."

Rockstar have yet to announce a sixth Grand Theft Auto game but considering how it sold it doesn't take a genius to figure there's a sequel in the works. This particular leak might not be legit, however. Previous leaks and announcements have turned out to be pranks, and even the forum poster responsible for highlighting this one has said, "In my opinion he is either trolling or this is some sort of mistake,there is no way a Rockstar employee would break NDA like that."

The artist's resume no longer mentions Rockstar as an employer. If you're still playing GTA Online in anticipation for GTA 6, head over to our guide for how to make money in GTA Online.

Thanks, PCGamesN.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
