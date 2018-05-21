Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 95 million copies

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a thriving mod scene, an ever-impressive performance subculture and an Online component that continues to generate new features—and, clearly, revenue—like nobody's business. During its Q4 earnings report , publisher Take-Two Interactive revealed the open world crime sim has shifted 95 million copies across all platforms since launch in 2013.

After detailing net profits of over $450 million in the last quarter, Take-Two addressed GTA 5's haul. As reported by RockstarIntel , the 95 million figure means Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold around five million copies since the publisher's last earnings call.

Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick said the game's sales are illustrative of its "status as the highest-rated title of the current console generation." He also attributed developer Rockstar's "unparalleled skill at producing iconic entertainment experiences" and its "ongoing release of a wide array of free additional content" to the game's achievements.

Elsewhere, Zelnick confirmed that last year was a record year for GTA Online—both in terms of money spent by players (guilty), and the number of players logging on.

Zelnick also suggested more GTA Online content is en route. With that in mind, let me turn this over to you lot: what would you like to see next in GTA Online? Here's our thoughts.