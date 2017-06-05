G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 RGB mouse is on sale for $30

One of the comparatively few gaming mice on the market that left-handed gamers can comfortably use is currently on sale. We're talking about G.Skill's Ripjaws MX780 with interchangeable side grips.

The Ripjaws MX780 is on sale at Newegg for just $30 after applying promo code 0530FDG128. It's listed as being ambidextrous, though unlike most rodents advertised as such, it features a custom fit for both left-handed and right-handed gamers—you just have to change up the side grips to suit your preference.

G.Skill's mouse also features a height-adjustable palm rest to accommodate your grip style and hand size. On top of it all, G.Skill includes 4.5g of additional weights to give its rodent a bit more heft, if that's what you like.

An Avago laser sensor with an 8,200 dpi resides in the belly of this rodent. You can switch dpi settings on-the-fly.

Other features include eight fully programmable buttons, Omron switches, customizable RGB backlighting, and 512KB of onboard memory to store up to five profiles.

Go here to grab the G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 on sale. Also be sure to check out our picks for the best gaming mice.

