Grab this RTX 2080-powered Alienware gaming desktop for $1452

Cheap Alienware gaming PC is a term you don’t hear too often. So when an RTX 2080 build pops up on sale on Dell's website, we tend to pay attention. Right now you can get an Alienware Aurora R8 with an RTX 2080 8GB graphics card, an i7-8700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD/1TB HDD combo, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed for $1,749.99 at the Dell store after the $505 instant discount.

Thanks to the site-wide Semi-Annual Sale you're saving an extra 17 percent when you use promo code SAVE17 at checkout. This will knock off an extra $300 dollars, bringing the price down to $1452.49.

The only real issue with this particular Aurora R8 gaming PC build is the CPU could be better—we'd rather see the newer i7-9700K or the unlocked i7-8700K. Having said that, it's an upgrade friendly rig with enough storage to start and decent RAM (16GB dual-channel HyperX Fury at 2933Mhz). You’re also getting a one-year warranty and support along with an Alienware keyboard and mouse. Ideally, you'd want to choose something from our best gaming keyboard and best gaming mice guides with the cash you’re saving. But hey, free is free.

You can't find many RTX 2080 builds at this low of a price which is why this Dell deal is so enticing. We actually did see this same rig at an even bigger discount during Dell's Labor Day sale, but this isn't a bad offer when you stack the promo code on top of it.

