Grab this Lenovo 27-inch curved G-Sync monitor for $300

Premium priced 4K resolution monitors supporting both G-Sync and HDR visuals are right around the corner, though if you're only interested in G-Sync and want something that's sure to be less expensive, head over to MassDrop and check out Lenovo's Y27g.

The Y27G is a 27-inch monitor outfitted with a curved Samsung VA display. It's a Full HD 1080p panel, which is obviously much lower than 4K (and easier on your GPU), and is built for speed—it has a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time.

As alluded to, it supports G-Sync as well. It also has a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical), and a rated brightness level of 350 nits.

You can connect to this monitor via DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI 1.4 (one port each). It also has a built-in USB hub with three downstream USB 3.0 ports (and one upstream port), and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

This monitor typically sells for around $400 and up. Sometimes you can refurbished ones selling in the range of $300, but this listing is for a brand new monitor.

Go here to grab it.

