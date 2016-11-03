GOG's 'Monstrous Fall Sale' kicks off today with free games and big discounts

For the next ten days, digital distribution service GOG is hosting a 'Monstrous Fall Sale' which sees a load of games going cheap and, in some cases, completely free.

Much like the platform's previous sales, headline deals switch in and out every 24 hours. At the time of writing, highlights include open-world role-player The Witcher 3 GOTY edition for £20.99/$25.69 and stylistic time manipulator Superhot for £10.39/$12.69—both with 40 percent discounts. Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition is also half price at £14.99/$18.29; while Little Big Adventure 2 free-of-charge for the next couple of days.

"Score even more free games in the Monstrous Fall Sale: check in daily, collect badges, and keep shopping to earn XP and unlock Expeditions: Conquistador, Dex, and Victor Vran for free," reads a statement from GOG. "Every dollar spent gives you more XP, and you'll find great combos throughout the sale—like Divinity: Original Sin 2 or Tyranny, which unlock all 3 free games right off the bat.

"We're starting with deals and bundles including Pillars of Eternity (-60%), Grim Fandango Remastered (-75%), Day of the Tentacle Remastered (-50%) and more—but check back every day for new offers, bundles, and announcements."

GOG's Monstrous Fall Sale is on right now until November 13 at 11am BST/7pm PST and everything else in between. I've had a cursory look over what's on offer, however please do share your own favourites with us as you spot them in the comments below.