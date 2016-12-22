GOG's Goodbuy 2016 Sale kicks off tomorrow

The big year-end Steam sale got underway today, as you may have heard, and tomorrow it's GOG's turn: The Goodbuy 2016 Sale will begin at noon CET/3 am PT on December 23, with ten of the year's biggest hits on sale alongside the usual array of old-time classics.

Those ten good buys of 2016, chosen through "a particularly scientific process that may or may not have included copious amounts of eggnog and missing teeth," are:

Inside

Owlboy

Stardew Valley

Grim Dawn

Darkest Dungeon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Obduction

Starbound

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Sale prices haven't been announced, but GOG teased discounts of up to 90 percent off "a selection of classics and modern gems," including Neverwinter Nights 2, Homeworld Remastered, Rebel Galaxy, Morrowind, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Fallout 1 and 2. It sounds like Star Wars will get some special attention as well, with bundles including Rogue Squadron 3D, Battlefront 2, Shadows of the Empire, Galactic Battlegrounds, Knights of the Old Republic, and more.

It certainly won't be as big a sale as what Steam has put on, but on the other hand it's nice to have a little heads-up like this, isn't it? GOG's Goodbuy 2016 will run until midnight CET/6 pm ET/3pm PT on December 28.