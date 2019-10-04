Popular

GOG is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a huge sale

Games are going for up to 80 percent off.

Good Old Games is celebrating its eleventh year as a digital storefront, so as you'd expect, it's offering some heavy discounts on some big games. Everything from The Witcher 3 through to Gothic 2 are on sale, with the biggest discounts chopping a drastic 80 percent off the usual price.

For example, The Witcher 3: Game of the Year edition is going for 70 percent off, while Divinity Original Sin 2 has 40 percent cut off its usual price. Some of the best vintage RPGs have big price drops too, ranging Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (66 percent off) through to Gothic 3 (75 percent off).

The sale runs for over three more days, so you've got from now until roughly the end of the weekend to peruse the full list and pick up what you need.

