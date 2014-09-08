Popular

GOG celebrates its sixth birthday with cheap games

By

GOG.com is six years old , which means it's far too young for the violence and naughty swears that litter this site. In fact, it's far too young for the games that it's currently selling as part of its birthday sale. If you're not, you can enjoy up to 80% off selected titles from its history.

Each day, the service will reduce the price of games added on each of its six years of existence. If the first day is anything to go by, it's going to be a great chance to pick up some cheapy games both old and new. Right now, you can get discounts on Beyond Good and Evil , Far Cry , Jagged Alliance 2 , Duke Nukem 3D , Broken Sword 2 and Unreal Gold , among others.

You can see the full selection of Day 1 games right here . They'll be available until tomorrow, 11am BST.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments