Typing of the Dead: Overkill's Filth DLC is so very childish

I love the contrast here. First there was Typing of the Dead: Overkill's Shakespeare DLC , classing up the faux-Grindhouse type-'em-up with phrases pulled directly from the bard. Now we're taking a hard swing in the other direction, with the Filth DLC replacing the game's many kill commands with some childish rudeness. Please note, the following post contains language that's both stronger and more puerile than the phrase "arse elbow conundrum".

Personally, I hope that SEGA's next idea to extend the game is to join the two existing DLCs and release a pack full of sweary Shakespeare. "To seep, perchance to ream..." Aye, there's the rub.

Yes, okay, the only reason I'm writing about this is so I could do that joke. Shut up and 'enjoy' these pictures.

Typing of the Dead: Overkill's Filth DLC is out now. I'm so very sorry.