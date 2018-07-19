Gigabyte's GTX 1080 is just $450 right now on Newegg

The cryptocurrency mining craze is over, but retailers have been reluctant to drop some of the best graphics cards back to normal prices. A few GTX 1080 cards have dropped down to $500, but usually not much lower. Now you can get Gigabyte's triple-fan GTX 1080 for $449.99 on Newegg when you use a promo code and a $10 mail-in rebate.

This card has 8GB of GDDR5X memory, with a core clock of 1657 MHz and a boost clock of 1797 MHz. For connectivity, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

We saw this same card drop down to $449.99 earlier this week during Prime Day sales, but it quickly sold out. Luckily it seems more stock is available, as the deal has returned and lasts for another 14 hours, as of this publishing.

You can buy the Gigabyte GTX 1080 from Newegg. To get $40 off, use the promo code 18FANST05 at checkout. There's a $10 mail-in rebate on top of that, bringing the final price to $449.99.