Gigabyte’s 17.3-inch 4K laptop with GeForce GTX 1070 is on sale for $1,399

If you're looking for a laptop to play games on the go, one of the better bargains right now is over at Newegg. The online retailer is offering up Gigabyte's 17.3-inch P37Xv6-PC4K2 for $1,499, and if you use promo code EMCSRJCB4, the price drops another $100 to $1,399.

This laptop is normally priced at $1,899, so you're saving a chunk of change here. It doesn't cut many corners, either—underneath the hood is a previous generation Core i7-6700HQ processor that is still fast, and it's paired with a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

This laptop also has 16GB of system memory, a 128GB M.2 SSD (SATA instead of NVMe/PCIe, unfortunately), a 1TB HDD for bulk storage, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

The 17.3-inch display on this laptop has a native 4K display resolution, for games that can run that high on a 1070. For more demanding games, you'll need to bump things down.

Wireless connectivity consists of 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluketooth 4.1. For wired connections, there is a GbE LAN port, along with three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a single USB 3.1 Type-C port. It also has VGA, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI outputs.

There are a few other odds and ends worth mentioning there. They include an internal DVD burner, HD camera, SD memory card reader, full-size keyboard with backlit, and a pair of 1.5W speakers.

The laptop is available here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.