Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 5 now down to a slim $145

Having trouble picking out a motherboard for your Kaby Lake processor? One way to go is with Gigabyte's Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 5, a relatively high-end option that is currently on sale at Newegg.

This mobo is normally priced at $195 but is on sale today for $165. There is also a $20 mail-in-rebate available, bringing to the total down to $145.

You can install up to 64GB of DDR4-4133 (OC) memory in this motherboard. It also has three PCI-Express x16 slots, three PCI-Express x1 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports, three SATA Express connectors, two M.2 connectors, and a single U.2 connector.

Rear panel ports consist of a Thunderbolt 3 connector, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, S/PDIF output, five audio jacks, dual GbE LAN ports, HDMI output, and a PS/2 keyboard/mouse port.

One of Gigabyte's points of emphasis here is the onboard audio. It has a built-in headphone amp, high-end audio capacitors, and offers a 120dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for HD audio playback.

This board also features multi-zone RGB lighting that can be customized through Gigabyte's RGB Fusion app.

You can grab the GA-Z270X-Gaming 5 on sale here. The mail-in-rebate form is here (PDF).

