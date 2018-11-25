Get hundreds of pounds off a GTX 1070-powered Alienware 15 gaming laptop

This is an awesome price for a GTX 1070-powered laptop, and an Alienware one no less. If you apply the code BLACK15 that knocks 15 percent extra off the total. There's 8GB of DDR5 on the graphics card and it will run speedily on a Core i7-8750H. It looks the part, too.

While we've seen a few 1060 and 1050-level laptops doing the rounds during Black Friday, higher end ones have been a bit rarer, so consider grabbing this before the sale expires later today.

