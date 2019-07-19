Get free Sea of Thieves ship cosmetics by watching next week's Twitch Rivals event

The Twitch Rivals Sea of Thieves Showdown running July 23-24 will pit teams of big-time streamers against one another in a series of PvP events for a slice of a $100,000 prize pool. Naturally, the whole thing will be streamed, and if you watch it you'll come away with some treasures of your own.

Watching a minimum of 30 minutes of gameplay on July 23 will get you the Obsidian figurehead and hull, and for watching on July 24 you'll get the Obsidian sail and flag. Watch both days, get both rewards—It's not cash, sadly, but it's a pretty decent-looking set overall: The hull livery is a little on the dull side, but the sails are nice, especially if you're looking for something that says, "I am a dangerous but fashionable pirate, or possibly a fan of trendy vigilantism."

You can watch the action on the Twitch Rivals or Sea of Thieves channels on Twitch, but in order to take advantage of the offer you'll need to link your Twitch and Xbox accounts. Information on how to do that, and other sundry details, are available at seaofthieves.com. And in case you hadn't heard, the Black Powder Stashes update went live earlier this week, and somebody, for some reason, is digging a hole.