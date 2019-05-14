Get an AMD Vega 56 for a bargain price of £236, and two free games including The Division 2

If you're considering a new gaming PC project or a GPU refresh then this deal is going to be mighty tempting. Over at ebuyer right now you can get an AMD Vega 56—our favourite AMD graphics card—for just £236, a price which also gets you two free games.

This high-performing graphics card will have you set for most modern games, and will easily handle 1080p and 1440p at high settings, though 4K may be a bit of a push for the absolute newest releases. However, the value is exceptional and the two games push this deal toward no-brainer territory. The games in question are recent release The Division 2 and World War Z. Both being incredibly fun and robust co-op shooters set in their own post-apocalyptic worlds filled with enemy factions and loot on one hand, and hordes of terrifying zombies in the other.

This is a great card for 1440p gaming, and they offer serious bang-for-buck value compared to their Nvidia counterparts. And while it's a little power hungry this is still an ideal card for plenty of gaming PC build right now, offering 8GB HBM2 memory, 3584 GPU cores, and 410 GB/s bandwidth. It's not quite as good as a 2060, then, but £100 less, which is a big deal.

