Get a pile of Telltale games plus Oxenfree and Heaven's Vault in the new Humble Bundle

Do you like adventure games? Of course you do! Everybody likes adventure games! And with that established, I present to you the new Humble Summer Adventure Games Bundle, a very impressive collection of narrative-focused experiences.
For $1, you get:
- Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series
- The Walking Dead – Season 1
- The Walking Dead – 400 Days
- Oxenfree and the Oxenfree soundtrack
Beat the average purchase price and you'll add:
- The Wolf Among Us
- Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
Spend $15 or more, and you'll round out the package with:
- Heaven's Vault
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Batman: The Telltales Series Shadows Mode
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
Funds raised by the new bundle will go to support JDRF, which funds research into type 1 diabetes and support and services for people who have it. The Humble Summer Adventure Games Bundle will be available until July 21.