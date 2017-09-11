Get a Lenovo Legion Y520 gaming laptop with GTX 1060 for $950

Limiting your budget to under a grand for a gaming laptop does not mean you have to settle for crummy specs. Over at Lenovo, you can pick up a 15.6-inch Legion Y520 with a respectable amount of horsepower underneath the hood for $950.

The laptop is already marked down from $1,350 to $1,000, but if you apply promo code HOMEEXTRA5 during checking, you can trim another $50 off the price.

Lenovo's Legion Y520 employs an IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution. This is powered by an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 3GB of onboard memory.

The laptop also sports 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM. For storage chores, Lenovo paired a 128GB PCIe SSD with 1TB HDD (5,400 RPM). That is not a ton of storage for the OS and games, but for $950, it's nice to see an SSD here, and one that taps into the PCIe bus rather than SATA.

Wireless connectivity consists of 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. There is also a GbE LAN port for wired connections, along with a USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, headphone and microphone jacks, HDMI output, and a 4-in-1 media card reader.

You can buy the laptop here.

