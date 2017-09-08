Get a G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB mechanical keyboard for $110

If you are a fan of Cherry MX RGB Red mechanical key switches, you can score a decent keyboard that uses them for $110. Over at Newegg, G.Skill's Ripjaws KM780 RGB is on sale for $120, plus there is a $10 off promo code (0905KFTS95).

This is a nice keyboard that I've spent some hands on time with in the past. It's also our pick as the best overall gaming keyboard. The design is a little gamer oriented, but not over the top. It's made of anodized brushed aluminum with a bar that runs across the top. That box on the upper left corner in the picture above is clipped on to it and removable—it holds extra red color gaming keycaps and a keycap remover tool.

The keys are fully programmable. There is a column of six dedicated gaming keys on the left side, and three profile keys up top. You also get dedicated media controls on the top, including a volume wheel.

Other features include on-the-fly macro recording, full n-key rollover with 100 percent anti-ghosting, USB 2.0 and stereo audio pass-through ports, and of course customizable RGB lighting.

G.Skill offers this same keyboard with other types of Cherry MX key switches, but those are not on sale. Cherry MX Red switches are lightweight and quiet, without a tactile bump in the middle—good for gaming but not idea for general purpose typing. Check out our guide on mechanical key switches to see how it compares to others.

You can grab this keyboard on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.