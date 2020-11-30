Get a Dell G5 gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 for just $1,150 this Cyber Monday

While we're still at least a few months away from seeing any ampere powered 30-series gaming laptops, there's been some notable price reductions on 20-series laptops, especially those equipped with an RTX 2060 or 2070. Prices are even better on some of these Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've found. Now thanks to this Dell G5 15 deal, you can score a RTX 2070 Max-Q laptop for just $1,150.

Dell's G3 and G5 gaming laptops have always been a great alternative for those who weren't looking for the flashy bells and whistles of an Alienware laptop. This Dell G5 15 comes with a six-core i7-10750H with clock speeds up to 5.0GHz and a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q.

It also features a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Connectivity includes 1 Thunderbolt 3 Port, 1 MiniDP, 1 RJ45 ethernet port, 1 HDMI, 2 USB 2.0 and 1 USB 3.2. Measuring .96" thick and weighing 5.18 lbs, the G5 15 isn't the most compact or portable gaming laptop available.

Dell G5 15 | RTX 2070 Max-Q | Intel i7 | 16GB | 512GB SSD | $1,539.99 $1,149.99 at Dell (save $390)

A great deal on a high-end configuration: Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, a 1080p 144Hz IPS display, and a 512GB SSD. You'll be able to easily play any modern PC game on this with ultra settings and high frame rates.

The 512 GB SSD suffices, but it's a minor disappointment, so also consider this Acer Predator laptop with the same specs but a 1TB SSD for $1,300.

That aside, for students and PC gamers on the go, this Dell G5 15 is probably one of the best desktop replacement machines you'll be able to score this Cyber Monday. It may not be top of the line, but the RTX 2070 Max-Q is still a formidable GPU that can handle some ray tracing in 1080p.

If you're looking for something a little more compact or even more affordable, check our best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals hub for more laptop deals at various price ranges and configurations.