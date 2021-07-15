Everything we know about Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner is the one I'm most looking forward to, despite Ayaka being Inazuma's headline character. I'm not alone, either. The five-star firework crafting archer has caught the attention of Genshin fans everywhere, partly due to her fun character design and animations, but also her potential utility as a ranged Pyro DPS. So what do we know about Yoimiya?

She's the owner of Naganohara fireworks and is a skilled pyrotechnician who crafts the ordnance used during Inazuma City's celebrations, hence her nickname, 'Queen of the Summer Festival'. We also know that during the Genshin Impact 2.0 Archon quest, Ayaka is going to direct us to Yoimiya as part of our mission to overthrow the Raiden Shogun's vision hunt decree.

So when's she arriving in-game? Find out all the details in this Genshin Impact Yoimiya guide.

While we don't have a definite release date yet, we know that Yoimiya's banner, Tapestry of Eternal Flames, is going to be released after Ayaka's Heron Court banner has ended.

As character banners usually run for around three weeks, the likely Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner release date is August 11— don't quote me on that, though.

Watch the Genshin Impact Yoimiya trailer

Yoimiya's extended character trailer was part of the 2.0 special program. The video above is skipped to the moment you see her in action, right after Ayaka's trailer, but before Sayu.

What are Yoimiya's abilities?

Just like Ayaka, we already know Yoimiya's attacks, abilities, skills, and constellations. For more info take a look at Honey Hunter World.

Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up Normal Fires up to five consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Performs an aimed shot that deals increased damage. If charged, this arrow deals Pyro damage. If charged for even longer it can create three Kindling Arrows that fire at the same time, and home on enemies to cause Pyro damage. Plunging Fires off a shower of arrows before falling to deal AoE damage.

Elemental Skill Niwabi Fire-Dance Yoimiya waves a sparkler creating a circle of salt-peter around her. During this time normal arrows become Blazing Arrows that deal increased damage that is also converted to Pyro. Yoimiya can't create Kindling Arrows while this skill is active.

Elemental Burst Ryuukin Saxifrage Yoimiya leaps into the air detonating her creation, "Ryuukin Saxifrage", that fires a volley of rockets dealing AoE Pyro damage, and marks an enemy with the "Aurous Blaze". This means any attack or elemental ability from another character against this enemy causes an explosion dealing AoE Pyro damage. When the enemy is defeated, the effect passes to a nearby opponent who inherits the remaining duration. An Aurous Blaze explosion can only be triggered every two seconds, and the effect will stop if Yoimiya is downed.

Passives Blazing March When Yoimiya crafts Decorations, Ornaments, or Landscape-type furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used. Tricks of the Trouble-Maker During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya's normal attack increase her Pyro damage by 2% on hit. This effect lasts for three seconds and has a maximum of ten stacks. Summer Night's Dawn Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members (not including Yoimiya) to gain a 10% attack increase for fifteen seconds. Additionally, a further attack bonus is added based on how many "Tricks of the Trouble-Maker" stacks Yoimiya possesses, granting a further 1% for each.