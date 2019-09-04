Gears 5's launch trailer is here, and it's full of cameos

Gears 5 hits store shelves September 9, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get to start playing tomorrow. That means today is Launch Trailer Day, and the Gears 5 launch trailer is packed with action and cameos.

In addition to peeks at Dave Batista and the T-800, we also see Linda Hamilton as Terminator's Sarah Connor and the Spartans from Halo Reach joining in the fray.

Making return appearances from previous Gears games are the helmeted Clayton Carmine (the eldest Carmine brother) and everyone's favorite former Thrashball player, Augustus "Cole Train" Cole.

We also get a good look at the giant worm boss, someone uses a chaingun as an eggbeater on a bad guy's head, and there's a massive kaiju versus mech brawl. Basically, there's something for everyone in Gears 5, as long as everyone loves being large and shooting things.