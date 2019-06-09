Gears 5 gets a September release date

Gears 5—it's dropped the war bit—was announced at E3 last year, and it's returned this year with a new trailer and a release date: it's coming on September 10.

This time, we'll be playing as Kait from Gears of War 4, with the story digging into her family's past and how they're connected to the series' antagonists, the Locust Horde. She's been having visions guiding her "back to where it all began", so she sets off with her buddy Del north.

Also revealed was the new 3-player co-op mode, Escape. You and your two co-op pals will have to murder your way through Locust hives.

Gears 5 will be playable four days early with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and on September 10 for everyone else. If you buy any version or play it using the Xbox Game Pass before September 16, you'll also get yourself a T-800 skin from Terminator for some reason.