How to watch Gamescom 2021's Opening Night livestream

Ready to hear the words world premiere? Geoff Keighley is once again hosting a livestream event for Gamescom's opening night, kicking off the online-only event with his usual slate of new game announcements. Well, it's not quite a kick-off if you count Tuesday's Xbox showcase, which showed us competitive multiplayer in Microsoft Flight Simulator and taught us a lot about trebuchets. But we're sure to see more games during today's event.

Gamescom 2021's Opening Night Live begins Wednesday at 8pm CEST, which translates to:

11 am PST

2 pm EST

7 pm BST

You can also click here to see exactly what time it is in your timezone, but you probably don't need to bother: the event is kicking off soon, and you can watch it in the Youtube video above.

Better grab a snack: Expect Opening Night Live to run for two hours.

Keighley has teased a few games for the livestream so far. Here's what we know:

Hot shooter-of-the-moment Splitgate has some reveals in store

Indie developer Massive Monsters is revealing a Devolver-published game

A new football game will premiere

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are in the house

JETT: The Far Shore will be there

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a new trailer

Super Monkey Ball has a segment, and someone new is getting shoved in a monkey ball. Pray for Mojo

Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale Blood Hunt will be there

Midnight Fight Express from Humble Games will be there

Shooter Synced: Off-Planet will show off a story trailer

There will be an "extended look" at Death Stranding: Director's cut

Far Cry 6 makes an appearance

Call of Duty: Vanguard is back for more after its recent reveal

Genshin Impact has something to show, likely for its update next week

Saints Row is in the lineup

Hand-to-hand combat game Sifu is there, too

New World fans will also be able to pick up a skin for the MMO via Twitch drops, which you can read about on the official site.

If you don't want to watch on Youtube, you can also catch GamesCom Opening Night Live on Twitch.