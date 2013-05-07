Fulfill your decapitation fantasies with Disunion for Oculus Rift

Ever wondered what it'd be like to be decapitated by a guillotine? At least three people have, because they've created a decapitation simulator for the Oculus Rift. Don't worry about flying, or riding unicorns in pastel fantasy fields, or playing Team Fortress or Portal or whatever: who needs any of that when you can feel what it's like to get your head chopped off without dealing with the consequences of actually dying? You can just keep doing it again, and again, and again. This is what virtual reality was made for, surely.

Disunion was created during the Exile Game Jam , which took place between the 1st and 5th of May in Denmark. The work of Erkki Trummal, André Berlemont and Morten Brunbjerg, Disunion is available to download right now , so if you've got an Oculus Rift dev kit at hand, the gift of guilt-free decapitation is only a few clicks away.