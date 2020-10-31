Popular

FromSoftware acknowledges Elden Ring still exists

The tweet heard 'round the world.

elden ring
(Image credit: From Software)

In a reply to their own tweet, From Software acknowledged that Elden Ring is indeed a videogame that it is still making, and that it is something to look "forward to", indicating that it will come out at some point in the future, presumably within the lifetime of any person currently reading the the tweet.

In the meantime, we can at least took to the Elden Ring subreddit for some dark fantasy. It's been over a year since we've heard FromSoft acknowledge the game, the studio skipping out on every digital conference this year to make the damn thing. It's inspiring some ardent FromSoft fans to take on illogical, herculean tasks as a means to pass the time and not lose hope that the spirit of Dark Souls will carry on, at least somewhere that isn't a console

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
