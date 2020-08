As the few surviving optimists on r/EldenRing point out, only 27 days until Tokyo Game Show.

To quote my favorite inspirational post of the day:

"Whatever the outcome of the next few days, always remember what a special place this is. If our worst fears come true and we receive no news, persevere. Remember, you aren't alone, we're all in this together. We will get through to the other side. Now, join me as we move head-first into the breach!"

(Image credit: r/Eldenring)

