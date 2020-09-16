Hell yeah, the Demon's Souls remake is coming to PC

Update: Sony has set the Demon's Souls trailer on Youtube to private, but hasn't made a statement as to why. We'll update as we know more. Original story below.

You're going to want to watch the latest Demon's Souls gameplay trailer from today's PlayStation 5 event on YouTube, because tucked away at the very end is a glorious message appended in tiny, tiny text.

"Also available on PC."

While Bluepoint's gorgeous-looking remake is not From Software's original version of the game (which you can emulate to near perfection on PC anyway), the PC is finally getting one more missing Souls game, and the one that kicked it all off, too.

Sony's blog confirms Demon's Souls is a launch game for the PlayStation 5, but presumably the PC port will be coming later. Also noteworthy that it's going to cost $69.99 on the console, which seems likely to be the new full-price standard for next-gen games.

(Image credit: From Software / Bluepoint)

If you're trying to avoid spoilers, I'd skip the trailer since it shows off a ton of the biggest bosses, but here's what we can grift from the demo overall: This Demon's Souls is not just a one-to-one remake. Bosses have new attacks and some areas and enemies take some big artistic departures from the originals.

Either way, I love me a good adaptation. Bluepoint Games put out an excellent remake of Shadow of the Colossus a few years back, so I'm jazzed to see what it does with Demon's Souls. On PC. Ultrawide. RTX on.

Phew, it feels good to say that. Hey, Sony, Bloodborne next, yeah?