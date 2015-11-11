Friday the 13th: The Game knocks off its Kickstarter goal

I'll be honest: I did not really expect the Kickstarter for Friday the 13th: The Game to cross the finish line. Not that there's anything wrong with the idea, which I actually dig, but Friday the 13th is not something I see as a "money in the bank" franchise. I mean, it's not 1980 anymore, right? But as it turns out, I was wrong.

Very wrong, in fact. The Kickstarter sailed past its $700,000 goal with relative ease, and at last look was pushing $717,000 with well over two days left on the clock. That puts at least a couple of stretch goals within reach, including Mirror Smash, Head Crush—complete with pop-out eyeball!—and my favorite of the bunch, Rip Your Heart Out, in which the Homicidal Hašek literally rips your heart out.

Developer Gun Media posted a Kickstarter update after the goal was achieved entitled, "Jason Has Been Unleashed! Thank You All!" Unfortunately, it's only accessible to backers, and as I am not one of them, I can't tell you any more about it than that. I really don't understand why developers do that, but if you're one of the project's 10,500 (and counting) backers and want to get your propers for doing your part, there you go.

The Friday the 13: The Game Kickstarter wraps up at midnight EST on November 13—which, by the way, is Friday.