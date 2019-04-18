Fortnite World Cup Creative is a community-made competition for $3 million

The Fortnite World Cup Online Qualifiers kicked off last weekend and at least one guy was kicked out as a result, but that's not the only kicking going on. Today Epic Games announced the Fortnite World Cup Creative, a series of five events built by community Creators that will culminate in a showdown for a piece of a $3 million prize pool at the Fortnite World Cup Finals.

Each week, from April 29 to June 7, players will have the opportunity to take a shot at a new Creative trial and submit their best gameplay clip on YouTube. "Fortnite captains" will select the winners for each event, 15 of whom will trek to New York City to take part in the Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals.

The first Creative trial was built, and will be judged, by Cizzorz, the creator of a brain-breaking "deathrun" obstacle course that even pros struggled to finish. That's what promises to make the Creative competition interesting: Conventionally-skilled Fortnite players may not have a significant edge over casual players in some of these events, because there's no way to know what's coming. Maybe you'll have an hour to compose your best Adagio for Keyboard and Mouse? Who knows?

The full Fortnite World Cup Creative rules are available here, while more information about the captains who will guide you on your journey will be revealed later. To get a taste of what might be in store, take a look at our ongoing rundown of the best Fortnite Creative codes for custom maps.