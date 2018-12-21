Fortnite players are racing to complete an infuriating obstacle course for cash

Fortnite pro Cizzorz has been busy since the launch of the creative mode. While some players were busy making odes to their favorite movies and classic Counter-Strike maps, Cizzorz was working on obstacle course designed to break minds.

Featuring nine sections of platforming and navigation challenges, the Fortnite deathrun is proving difficult for most people to finish, but because there's a growing prizepool for the player with the fastest time before 2019, some players are fighting through the pain. Watch Cizzorz explain the pain and rules for entry in the video above.

Notable Fortnite pros haven't had as much luck either. Vivid gave up on level six after 17 hours and donated $500 to the prizepool, while Svennoss has been throwing himself at the course for over 14 hours, most recently getting through level eight of the run, just one shy of completion.

There are a few rules, of course: no building, no glider redeployment, no editing, and no breaking structures. You'll also need to record yourself finishing all courses in one consecutive run and submit the footage to Cizzorz using this Google form.

As of writing, only one person has finished the course, setting the current top run at 7 minutes and 43 seconds.

To give it a go yourself, head to the creative mode, walk up to a rift, and enter this code to load up the island: 0940-9970-7913. Good luck.