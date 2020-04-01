Fortnite: Visit the Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge location guide

Fortnite week 7 challenges have already leaked, and should be starting sometime the week of April 5 - 11. One such challenge is to visit the Shark, Rapid's Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge. Below, we've got a guide on exactly where to find these locations so you can complete this challenge as quickly as possible.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Shark is the POI in the northeast corner of the map. If you didn't know that already, have you just not been playing Fortnite season 2 at all? You're missing out, dude. Simply touch ground here at the location and you'll get a notification you've finished this step of the challenge.

Rapid's Rest is located just easy of Lazy Lake, along the river. You're looking for a jeep with a boat trailer.

Gorgeous Gorge is located northeast of Lazy Lake. Follow the river until you get to the huge waterfall. You might have to go into the lower part of this area to finish this part of the challenge.