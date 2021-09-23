Fortnite leak shows Tom Hardy's Venom is joining the battle royale

Marvel anti-hero Venom is coming to Fortnite again, as if we ever doubted it. His nemesis Carnage was already added to the season 8 battle pass, but a new leak from data miner HypeX shows that cinematic version of Venom will finally be added as a skin.

Not only that, but Venom will be accompanied by an alternate skin based on Tom Hardy's role as Eddie Brock from Sony's Venom films. Check out the gorgeous odd couple below.

Credit: HypeX (Image credit: Epic Games/HypeX)

According to HypeX, you'll buy the Eddie Brock outfit and be able to use a built-in emote to turn into Venom.

When does Venom release in Fortnite?

According to HypeX, Venom and Eddie Brock will release in Fortnite "later today" AKA Thursday evening.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, details on how much the Venom skin will cost are unknown. Given it's a skin with a built-in emote and a Marvel collaboration, I'd guarantee it'll cost upwards of 1,200 V-bucks, assuming there aren't any extra cosmetic items like back bling or pickaxes.

Weirdly enough, this is the second version of Venom to appear in Fortnite. Back during season 4's giant Marvel crossover, Venom was added to the item shop. The differences were fairly minor, with the previous Venom featuring the classic Spider-Man-esque logo on his chest, plus an exclusive symbiote tendril for a pickaxe.

We'll update this post when more information is released. In the meantime, check out our Fortnite hub for more challenge guides and news.