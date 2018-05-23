Popular

Find easy Fortnite Battle Pass points between a bench, ice cream truck, and helicopter

By

A simple solution for easy Battle Pass points in Week 4 of Fortnite Season 4.

Week 4 of Fortnite's Season 4 Battle Pass challenges are here, and as usual, among them is another simple treasure hunt. This week you'll need to search between a bench, an ice cream truck, and a helicopter. As far as I know, there's no other helicopter on the island except for at Moisty Mire's new film studio. I did the dirty work and found it myself, so take a look at the map below and GIF above for a more precise indication of where to go. 

To make it easy, just find the helicopter and head north.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.

— What's new with the latest Fortnite season
— The best Fortnite creative codes
— The optimal Fortnite settings
— Our favorite Fortnite skins
— The best Fortnite toys 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments