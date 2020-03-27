Where to deface recruitment posters in Fortnite

If you're looking for the Fortnite recruitment posters to try and get that special Fortnite Deadpool skin, you've come to the right place. The latest Deadpool challenge is here, and the Merc with a Mouth wants you to go out and deface three Shadow or Ghost posters.
But, the trouble is, these things are pretty hard to find regardless of the faction you're deciding to fight for, so don't drop without knowing where to look first. That's where I come in, so here's where to find the Fortnite Shadow Ghost recruitment posters.
Fortnite Ghost poster locations
There are two Ghost posters in Salty Springs.
There are another two in Slurpy Swamp.
Fortnite Shadow poster locations
You'll find two Shadow posters at Sweaty Sands.
You'll find two at Holly Hedges.
You'll find two at Frenzy Farm.