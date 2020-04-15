Fortnite: Giant pink teddy bear location

The ninth week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 challenges are here a little early. The Midas Mission challenges should start on Thursday, April 16. One major challenge tasks you with locating a giant pink teddy bear in Risky Reels and running 100 meters with it. It's honestly kind of hilarious seeing your Deadpool skin running around with a genuinely massive teddy bear—the kind of bear you'd see some schmuck give his girlfriend for Valentine's Day.

First, you'll need to go to Risky Reels. If you've forgotten where that is, here's a map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find four giant pink teddy bears located more or less in the center of Risky Reels, grouped up among the cars, having a pleasant cookout. Just walk right up to one and press F (not E, weirdly) to pick them up. Like Spongebob lifting a barbell, you'll raise the plush bear over your head. Now all you have to do is run 100 meters in any direction with, completing the challenge.

For your trouble, you'll get an easy 40,000 XP.