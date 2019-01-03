Dance on these towers in Fortnite for some easy battle stars

We've already reached the mid-way point of Fortnite's seventh season, and the challenges are coming in hot once more. If you want that dope tier 100 skin, you'll want to knock out as many challenges as you can, but especially the easy ones like this week's multi-stage dance challenge. We've found all the tower locations for easy dancing.

The first stage tasks you with dancing on a water tower. Those with intense Fortnite knowledge might have an idea where to head first, but we're here to let you know it's in Retail Row. The next stage is to dance on a Ranger Station, which is the tower at Lonely Lodge, and the final dance location is an air traffic control tower, which can be found at Frosty Flights.

