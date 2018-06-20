Fortnite brings back shopping carts, then disables them again 2 hours later

Fortnite just can't seem to get its shopping carts to work. After being disabled a few days ago due to bugs, they returned this morning only to be disabled again less than two hours later , again "due to ongoing issues." Those issues probably have something to do with a bug that can clip you through the map when you dismount a shopping cart. Sometimes this bug just kills you, but as this YouTube clip from A4 shows, some players have been using the bug to get cheap wins:

Falling through the world is a pretty serious issue, but it's also possible Epic simply wanted to delay yet another shopping cart tragedy .

