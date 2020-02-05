Fortnite Birds of Prey event: Everything we know

In the never-ending string of Hollywood crossovers with Fortnite, DC's upcoming Birds of Prey movie (AKA "Harley Quinn and DC's most badass ladies duel with Ewan McGregor's Black Mask) will soon be upon us. Here's everything we know about the Fortnite Birds of Prey event.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When is the Fortnite Birds of Prey event?

Thanks to Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR, we now know when the Fortnite Birds of Prey event is happening.

February 6 at 7 p.m. ET is when you can expect the event to go down. According to ShiinaBR, there will be new challenges to complete (most likely themed to the movie and the DC comics universe) that unlock a new skin style and two new pickaxes in the item shop. Fingers crossed for Harley's bat.

Even ShiinaBR says to take that info with a grain of salt, though. That said, their source has provided 100% correct info in the past, so here's hoping it's accurate.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What skins and challenges are in the Fortnite Birds of Prey event?

Like we mention above, data miner ShiinaBR's source says that we'll get "challenges that unlock another style" and two new pickaxes in the item shop.

Obviously, something that would fit in Harley Quinn's wardrobe is in order, but other Birds of Prey characters have some unique looks, too. Maybe a purple Huntress costume, maybe Black Canary's jacket? Oooh, what if we got Ewan McGregor's Black Mask? That'd be mighty fun.

We'll have to wait and see, as nothing's confirmed yet, but thankfully not that long since the event starts on February 6.

