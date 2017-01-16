For Honor will be on show at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender will host an array of talks and presentations from developers and others in and around gaming, and we’re delighted to announce one such chat will feature Ubisoft’s Philipp Sonnefeld, who has been making the PC version of For Honor.

Ubisoft’s upcoming medieval hack-and-slash title aims to be as big as a Call of Duty, just with more swords than shooters. While in your rather traditional medieval setting, the game will feature fighters in a number of different historical soldier styles—knights, of course, samurai and Vikings all make an appearance (to hit each other with swords).

After working on different Ubisoft titles for the past few years, including part of Rainbow Six Siege’s DLC (and, pre-Ubi, the Settlers!) Ubisoft Blue Byte has most recently been beavering away at the PC version of For Honor, which we’ve had an eye on for a while. Sonnefeld will speak about his experiences creating the game on the PC Gamer Stage, which last year hosted design legend Julian Gollop. More guests for 2017 who will be announced in due course.

Philipp’s talk will be joined by many others throughout the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details visit the PC Gamer Weekender site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.

The PC Gamer Stage is presented in association with Omen by HP.