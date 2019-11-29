For Black Friday, a year of Amazon and Twitch Prime is $12 off

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

For Black Friday, Amazon Prime members can save 10% when they gift a Prime membership to someone else this Black Friday weekend. If you're already an Amazon Prime member, you can choose to gift either three or 10 months of the Bezos-enriching service to the special person in your life who most wants to watch The Expanse while receiving free delivery on an exhaustive selection of consumer goods. Or just someone who wants free two-day shipping on some of this year's Black Friday PC gaming deals.

Not a huge saving, but if you were already considering gifting a sub to someone, the extra 10% off is a nice incentive to get it done "while promotional supplies last."

Amazon doesn't list an official end date or number of deals available in total, though you are restricted to only gifting at this price once per account. So you can't make it rain Prime on everyone you know. Or you can, but you'll only get the $12 off once.

Amazon Prime does a bit more than just provide free two-day shipping these days. There's also one-day shipping in certain areas, exclusive deals for Prime members like this one, and access to Amazon's library of TV shows and movies on Prime Video. Being a Prime member around the holidays means better access and quicker shipping on the best gaming monitors, best SSDs, and any other upgrades you're considering for your rig this year.

Don't forget that Amazon bought Twitch a while back as well. Amazon Prime now comes included with Twitch's premium service—Twitch Prime. This gets your friend exclusive in-game items for certain games, like this purple monkey in Sea of Thieves that Prime members got last week. They'll also get one free subscription to any partnered or affiliate streamer on Twitch. Our advice: Don't skip the Kripp.

Amazon Prime (1 year or 3 months) | $35/$107 (save $4/$12)

This is a decent deal on a subscription to Amazon Prime if there's someone in your life that's been craving it. They'll get all of Amazon Prime's services plus a Twitch Prime membership for the same duration.

According to Amazon's deal, you can choose the date of delivery for your gifted Prime subscription. This means you can get a good deal today and make sure that your giftee gets their signup code delivered by email on the proper holiday. Your gifted subscription won't automatically renew after the 12 or 3 month period is up, though presumably the recipient will be able to set up a renewal themselves if your gift got them hooked on the service.

It seems that you can also just gift additional months of Amazon Prime to yourself if you enter your own email at checkout as the recipient and receive the activation code.

